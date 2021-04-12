Restrictions Imposed On Entry & Exit Of Passengers At Bhubaneswar Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station as per the government direction.

In order to ensure effective management of crowd and social distancing, entry to the station is allowed only through platform number 1. The earlier entry will now be the exit and the earlier exit will now be the entry. Entry to the platforms will be allowed only from the right-hand side, i.e, the government car parking side or the Bus stand side or the RMS side.

Exit from the platforms will be allowed only from the left hand side which is the ATM side or the Reliance side.

This is being done as the checking for the RTPCR reports and gate pass are being done from the ATM side only. Passengers will not be allowed to enter the station from the ATM side as it might bring them in contact with the exiting passengers.

East Coast Railway has urged all passengers to cooperate with the above arrangements at Railway Station during this pandemic time.