Restrictions Imposed Ahead Of Christmas, New Year Celebrations In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Odisha Government banned Christmas and New Year celebrations in the State with effect from December 25, 2021 till January 2, 2022.
The following are the set of restrictions imposed in Odisha from December 25, 2021, to January 2, 2022 in view of the Omicron alert:
- Christmas celebration shall be limited to Churches with a maximum of 50(fifty) persons joining the mass by strictly following COVID protocols and in terms of specific conditions as imposed by District Magistrates/Municipal Commissioners/ Local Authorities while permitting such mass if any.
- Zero Night celebration, Welcome to New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, Kalyan Mandaps, etc. is completely banned across the State.
- No celebration other than marriage (but not receptions and ancillary functions) is allowed across the State.
- Funeral rites are allowed with due COVID-19 protocols
- There shall be strict vigilance on crowding and gathering during the above occasions.
- No community feast is also allowed.
- No social gatherings, rallies, orchestras, dances, and other cultural programmes shall be permitted.