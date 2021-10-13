Restaurant Sealed In Bhubaneswar For Organising ‘DJ Dandia Nite’

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday sealed a restaurant near Nicco Park in Acharya Vihar for violating COVID-19 guidelines by organising ‘DJ Dandia Nite’ without any prior permission from local authorities.

According to reports, the 9th Street Banquet Hall near Nicco Park has been sealed by the BMC for organising DJ Dandia Nite and thus violation the state government’s October guidelines.

The entry tickets for the Dandia Nite planned on 13th and 14th October was sold through Social Media at Rs.649 each.

As per the directions of Commissioner BMC Sanjay Kumar Singh, the BMC South East Zone Enforcement Squad reached the location and indefinitely sealed the Banquet Hall.

As per orders of the State Government, any kind of social/ cultural/ religious programmes/ functions, etc are not allowed in the State as per October Guidelines.