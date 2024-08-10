Respite from Rain till Tuesday; North Odisha to Face Heavy Showers from 14th

Bhubaneswar: The state continues to experience rainfall due to the activation of a cyclone and the monsoon. However, the rainfall is expected to decrease within the next 72 hours, with no warnings issued for the next three days, said Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Center.

Mohanty stated that the rains would be light to moderate over the next three days, but North Odisha is set to experience heavy rainfall from the 14th, prompting an issued warning.

On Saturday, various places in the state recorded light to moderate rainfall. At least 67 locations reported rain, with Nayagarh, Malkangiri, and Sonepur recording more than 10 mm. Jharsuguda district saw the highest rainfall at 64.8 mm, added Mohanty.

The state is expected to have light to moderate rainfall for a week, with a decrease from the 11th to the 13th. The rainfall will intensify once more from the 14th. On that day, many areas will experience light to moderate rain, while heavy rainfall is possible in certain locations. Warnings have been issued for heavy rains in the Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore districts.

Additionally, a yellow warning for heavy rainfall in North Odisha has been declared for the 15th and 16th, informed Director Mohanty.

Currently, the monsoon season has brought 626.2 mm of rain, which is 7% below the normal 677 mm.