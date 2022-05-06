Respite From Heatwave In Odisha; Six Places Record 40 °C & Above

Bhubaneswar: With thunderstorms & rainfall activities bringing a brief respite from heatwave in Odisha, only six places recorded maximum day temperatures of 40 °C or above on Friday.

As per the latest bulletin from Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, both Bolangir and Titilagarh were the hottest places in the state with 41.2 °C, followed by Boudh (40.5 °C), Sonepur (40.3 °C), and Bhawanipatna & Jharsuguda (40 °C).

The Low Pressure Area over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal along with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto midtropospheric levels persists. It is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify into a Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by 07th May evening and further into a Cyclonic Storm over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 08th May evening. It is very likely to continue to move Northwestwards and reach West central & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh Odisha coasts by 10th May, the IMD said in its evening weather bulletin.

There will be no large change in Maximum temperature many places over districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days, the IMD said.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea area over central Bay of Bengal on 9th & 10th May and over Northwest Bay of Bengal on 10th May. Fishermen whoever out at sea are advised to return to coast by 10th May 2022,” the IMD bulletin further read.