‘Respect Jimin’ Trends as BTS Singer Doesn’t Receive Proper Credits for Vibe With BIGBANG’s Taeyang

Seoul: Fans of BTS member Jimin got angry after the singer wasn’t given due credit on Spotify for his recent song Vibe in collaboration with Big Bang member Taeyang. Taking to Twitter, fans shared posts asking Blacklabel to credit Jimin as the new song on the music streaming platform comes under Taeyang’s name only. On the platform, the song says Vibe (feat Jimin of BTS) but doesn’t appear under his name. BTS ARMY also started trending ‘#BlacklabelCreditJimin’.

Another user wrote, “BLACKLABEL credit BTS JIMIN for “VIBE” & please make the song available under his Spotify profile,are 2 versions which doesn’t properly credit him. It’s affecting his monthly listeners, top artist position. RESPECT JIMIN’S WORK”.

Meanwhile, Vibe, which was released on Friday, marked Jimin’s first collab with BIGBANG member Taeyang. The song has become an instant hit among V.I.P. (BIGBANG fandom) and ARMY (BTS fandom) the moment it was released, with fans sharing their favourite portions of the song.