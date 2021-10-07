Resilient Kerala United FC register 2-0 win against Corbett FC

Bengaluru: After a disappointing show in their opening match at the ongoing Hero I-League Qualifiers here in Bengaluru, Kerala United FC put up a valiant performance to bring home three points from an exciting encounter against debutants Corbett FC.

On a sunny Thursday afternoon at the Bangalore Football Stadium, Kerala United dominated the proceedings to win 2-0.

It was Hafis Alakkaparamba Mohammedali who scored the first goal for Kerala United in the 41st minute while substitute Jesin TK Thonikkara scored the team’s second goal in the 83rd minute that ensured their team will stay in the hunt for a knockout berth in the tournament.