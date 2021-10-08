Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City To Release On November 26

New Delhi: The makers of the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has recently unveiled its first official trailer on Friday. This is an adaptation of the famous horror video game series.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

<> </>

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a few bits and pieces showing us a woman shutting a window, a zombie dog, and a terrifying haunted look loomed large on Lisa Trevor (Marins Mazepa). This was enough to leave fans wanting to know more when the trailer would drop; informing them of what was coming next.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is all set to hit the theatres on 24th November. Writer and director, Johannes Roberts, takes the captain seat. The movie features Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield), Robbie Amell (Chris Redfield), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), Lily Gao (Ada Wong), and Donal Logue (Chief Brian Irons).