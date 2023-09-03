Resident bird census begins at Bhitarkanika National Park

Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park on Sunday launched a five-day long census of the resident birds, which throng the wetland sites for nesting every year. The counting began at around 6am early in the morning and will be conducted in the National Park and its surrounding areas, informed Rajnagar DFO.

At least four teams have been constituted to carry out the bird count exercise. Each team has 5 members to conduct the headcount of the avian species. The counting that began today will continue for five days until September 7.

Besides the core area, peripheral wetland sites like Kanika Range, Matha-Adia, Durga Prasad Diya, and Kaliabhanja Diya are also being taken up for the census programme this year.