Reserve Constable Killed Over Family Dispute In Boudh

Boudh: A Reserve police constable was allegedly killed by his two elder siblings at Mallikpada village under Baunsuni police station limits in Boudh district.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Jani.

According to available information, a dispute was brewing among Santosh and his elder brothers Sartik Jani and Prashant Jani since long.

However, the situation turned ugly when the accused duo planned to eliminate Santosh and allegedly killed him. The accused duo also fled from the spot after setting him on fire in order to remove shreds of evidence.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the half-burnt body. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused persons, police said.