Republic Day full dress rehearsal underway

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on Sunday (January 23, 2022).

According to the advisory, the parade rehearsal started 10.20 am from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium.

The following is the route of the parade:

Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-roundabout Princess Palace-turn left towards Tilak Marg-turn right on C-Hexagon-turn left and enter National Stadium from gate number 1.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft, are also prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 20 to February 15, the advisory said.