Republic Day: 939 Police Personnel Awarded Medals

New Delhi: A total of 939 police personnel have been awarded medals, including Police Medal for Gallantry, on the occasion of Republic Day 2022.

According to the Union Home Ministry’s announcement, out of 939 medals, 189 have been granted for gallantry that is Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 88 for Distinguished Service (PPM) and 662 for Meritorious Services (PM).

Jammu & Kashmir Police has bagged the highest number of medals.

As many as 134 personnel have been awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir region, 47 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremist affected areas and one for gallant action in North-East Region. While 88 police personnel have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, 662 have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Apart from gallantry and service medals for police, 42 personnel of fire services have been awarded Fire Service Medals on the occasion of Republic Day. Out of 42 medals, one has been awarded President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry while two have been awarded Fire Service Medal for Gallantry for their respective acts of valour and gallantry.

President’s Medal for Gallantry, President’s Medal for Distinguished Services, Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of fire services, civil defence and home guards every year on Republic Day and Independence Day.