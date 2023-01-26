Republic Day 2023: Here’s A List Of Patriotic Songs To Celebrate India

New Delhi: The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, making the country a republic. Ever since then, Republic Day, one of the national festivals of India, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the country.

Our nation celebrates Republic Day with pride and dignity and pays respect to the soldiers on this day who have laid down their lives for the citizens to breathe with peace.

Here is a list of songs that will invoke patriotism:

‘Teri Mitti’ from ‘Kesari’

Ae Watan’ from ‘Raazi’

‘Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera’ from ‘Swades’

‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’

‘Chak De India’