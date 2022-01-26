Republic Day 2022: Here’s A List Of Patriotic Songs To Celebrate India 

New Delhi: The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, making the country a republic. Ever since then, Republic Day, one of the national festivals of India, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the country.

Our nation celebrates Republic Day with pride and dignity and pays respect to the soldiers on this day who have laid down their lives for the citizens to breathe with peace.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has subdued the celebrations this year, one can always celebrate the day with loved ones by tuning into some patriotic songs. Bollywood has always been a rescue in this regard. Here is a list of songs that will invoke patriotism:

‘Teri Mitti’ from ‘Kesari’

‘Teri Mitti’ is a soulful track from the 2019 release ‘Kesari’. It has a tinch of Punjabi with strong lyrics and soulful music.

Ae Watan’ from ‘Raazi’

Ae Watan’ is a patriotic song from the soundtrack of ‘Raazi’, an Indian feature film released in 2018.

‘Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera’ from ‘Swades’

‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ hails from the film ‘Swades’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi.

‘Rang De Basanti (Title Track)’

Sony Music Entertainment released the soundtrack to the 2006 film, with music composed by A. R. Rahman and lyrics, in Hindi and English, by Prasoon Joshi and rapper Blaaze.

‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’

This song from the romantic saga ‘Veer-Zaara’ takes patriotism to another level, as one appreciates the beauty of the motherland.

‘Chak De India’

No patriotic day celebration is complete without this fiery song from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India’, sung by Sukhwinder Singh.