Representatives of 14 Organisations Meet 5T Chairman

Bhubaneswar: The office bearers and representatives of 14 organisations on Tuesday met 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian. They have expressed their gratitude to the 5T Chairman for resolving their various problems.

Earlier, the delegations of these organizations met the 5T Chairman at Naveen Niwas and apprised him of the problems of the organisations.

Kartik Pandian brought all these problems to the notice of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and immediately resolved them.

For this, today the organisations’ representatives expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and 5T Chairman.

Pandian said that the Chief Minister is making efforts to build a new Odisha, a strong Odisha. He requested all to work together towards the creation of this new Odisha of the Chief Minister.

The representatives of organizations that met the 5T Chairman included Meher Samaj, Kulta Samaj, Odisha Kendu Leaf Workers Association, Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi Trust, Agharia Samaj and Unit IV Masjid Committee.