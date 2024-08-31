Repairs of State-Wide PWD Roads Before Durga Puja: Works Minister

Bhubaneswar: The government has initiated the process for the repair and development of Public Works Department roads in urban areas.

Data gathering is underway from the concerned department. A departmental review meeting is scheduled before Durga Puja to draft a list and commence work.

Hence, all MLAs must submit proposals for the necessary road repairs in their constituencies to the department as requested by the Works Minister.

In a question hour on Saturday, MLA Durga Prasanna Nayak, along with other House members, raised issues regarding road repairs in their areas. Addressing the collective concerns, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan provided updates.

MLA Durga Prasanna Nayak highlighted the road transportation infrastructures in villages under Batighar Panchayat of Mahakalapada block, Kendrapada district, hindering development activities. To address this, he advocated for a bridge over the Luna River.

Echoing the same issue, MLA Ganeswar Behera highlighted the sorry state of roads in Jambudipa within his constituency, a sentiment shared by many across the state.

BJP MLA Amarendra Das criticized the subpar ROB and overbridge construction on the Jagatsinghpur-Balikuda Erasama railway line. In response, it was noted that evaluations and inspections of major roadworks are in progress.

The minister announced plans for monthly reviews by the department.

Additionally, MLAs Pratap Deb, Pabitra Saunta, Abhimanyu Sethi, Prashant Behera, Ram Charan Mallik, NilaMadhab Hikkaka, Amar Nayak, Pratap Chandra Nayak, and Chakrapani Kanar inquired about road, overbridge, and development project progress in their areas.