Renowned Writer Hussain Rabi Gandhi Passes Away At 75

Cuttack: Eminent writer Hussain Rabi Gandhi passed away while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. He was 75.

Hussain was born as Chowdhury Fazal e Haq Mohammad Hussain on 23rd April 1948, in MuftiBagh, Haldigadia village of Jajpur District.

Hussain graduated and finished his master’s degree in history from Gangadhar Meher College, Sambalpur. He then did his L.L.B from Lajpat Rai Law College in Sambalpur. He later did his PhD in Odia literature from Utkal University in 1990.

Hussain has authored 13 anthologies including : Mukta Purbasa, Singhasana Bhangiba Ra Karjyakrama, Niyanta Ratira Swapna, Binsa Ru Ek Binsa, Shabda Brahma, Lokageeta, Karna and many more.

Story: Ajira Galpa, Galpa Samaraha (was included in +2 M.I.L (Odia) Syllabus.)

Hussain has also translated the Hindi novel “Rani Laxmi Bai” into Odia which was later published by National book trust of India in the year 2012.

Inspired by Biju Patnaik, he joined the Janata Dal in 1988 and was the general secretary of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on its formation in 1998 and continued to hold the post till 2005.