Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates International Yoga Day!

Puri: As International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world today, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture to honour this initiative.

The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is “Yoga For Well-Being”. Keeping this in mind, the sand sculpture was created with the same message.

Proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly 2014, June 21 was officially declared the International Day of Yoga by the UN that year. Since then, every year on June 21, people around the world come together to practice various yoga asanas (postures) and pranayamas (breathing exercises).