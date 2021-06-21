Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates International Yoga Day!

Puri: As International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world today, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture to honour this initiative.
The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is “Yoga For Well-Being”. Keeping this in mind, the sand sculpture was created with the same message.
#YogaForWellness
On #InternationalDayOfYoga My SandArt of #SuryaNamaskar with message “Yoga For Well-Being “at Puri beach in Odisha. #YogaDay2021 pic.twitter.com/lkVgYaItwG
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 20, 2021
Proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly 2014, June 21 was officially declared the International Day of Yoga by the UN that year. Since then, every year on June 21, people around the world come together to practice various yoga asanas (postures) and pranayamas (breathing exercises).