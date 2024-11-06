Bhubaneswar: Eminent Gandhian and Chairperson of the Utkal Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Smt. Krishna Mohanty, has been selected for the prestigious Pradyumna Bal Award this year. This honor recognizes her lifelong dedication to the nation and society, with the award to be presented on November 8 at the ‘Pragativadi’ campus.

Instituted in memory of Pradyumna Bal, founder of ‘Pragativadi’ and a symbol of ethical journalism and non-partisan politics, this award is given annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society. Last year, it was presented to renowned Gandhian and social worker Krishna Singh of Koraput.

At the age of 84, Krishna Mohanty’s journey reflects a legacy of commitment to Gandhian principles, social service, and selfless dedication. Born into a family with a strong heritage of freedom struggle and social reform, she is the daughter of the distinguished former Chief Minister of Odisha, Nabakrushna Choudhuri, and Malati Devi. Her early life was profoundly influenced by Mahatma Gandhi, whom she met at the age of seven, leaving an indelible impact on her ideals and principles.

As the granddaughter of Ramadevi and Gopabandhu Choudhury, both prominent freedom fighters and Gandhian workers, Smt. Mohanty has continued her family’s legacy in the realms of social welfare, Sarvodaya work, communal harmony, and rural development. Even today, she actively promotes Gandhian values and works tirelessly for social upliftment.

This award highlights her lifelong service and the inspirational example she sets for future generations. Previous recipients of the Pradyumna Bal Award include renowned social activists and Gandhian figures like Annapurna Maharana, Biswanath Patnaik, Padmashree Tulasi Munda, and Krishna Singh.