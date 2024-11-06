New Delhi: The world of Indian folk music mourns the loss of Sharda Sinha, a celebrated singer and Padma Bhushan awardee, who passed away at the age of 72.

Sinha, known for her soulful renditions of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi folk songs, succumbed to complications from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, at AIIMS Delhi on November 5, 2024.

Sinha’s musical journey, spanning several decades, was marked by her deep connection to the cultural roots of Bihar. She gained immense popularity for her Chhath Puja songs, which became an integral part of the festival’s celebrations. Her notable tracks include “Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya” and “Kartik Maas Ijoriya”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, highlighting her contributions to Indian music and her enduring legacy. “Her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will continue to resonate forever. Her departure is an irreparable loss to the world of music,” he stated.

Sinha is survived by her son Anshuman and daughter Vandana. Her passing comes just weeks after the loss of her husband, adding to the family’s grief. The music community and her fans worldwide remember her as the “Bihar Kokila” for her enchanting voice and dedication to folk music.

Her legacy will live on through her timeless songs and the cultural heritage she so passionately preserved.