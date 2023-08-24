Renowned Chef Vikas Khanna Interacts With Odisha CM Virtually

Bhubaneswar: Internationally renowned chef, entrepreneur and writer Vikas Khanna spoke with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing.

Notably, Mr. Khanna recently installed a replica of the famous Konark Sun Temple wheel in New York City’s Times Square on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day.

During the discussion, Mr. Khanna praised Odisha’s art, architecture, culture, heritage and food traditions. The celebrity chef disclosed his pleasant spiritual experience during his visit to the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Stating that Odisha is rapidly developing, Mr Khanna praised Odisha CM’s strong and visionary leadership and his humanistic thinking. He opined that the Konark Temple wheel is a symbol of universal unity.

CM Naveen Patnaik also appreciated Mr Khanna’s creativity and entrepreneurial spirit and invited him to visit Odisha.