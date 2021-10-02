Renovated ‘Ekamra Haat’ opened for public

Bhubaneswar: After taking over the Management of Urban Haats by Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department from IDCO during October, 2020, the urban Haat, situated at Unit-III Bhubaneswar popularly known as “Ekamra Haat”, has been given a new look.

The objective of “Ekamra Haat” is to provide marketing platform to the artisans and weavers of the State of Odisha for selling of their products. This will also provide a sigh of relief to the artisans and weavers of the State who are affected by the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Haat has two Zones namely “Ekamra Kutir” having 50 stalls including 8 nos. for live demonstration and “Ekamra Bazar” having 33 nos. of stalls around a large open space. Out of 83 nos of Stalls, 56 nos are for handicrafts sector and 27 nos for handlooms sector. The visitors will be able to buy handicrafts and handlooms products directly from the artisans/ weavers of Odisha and can interact with them. The visitors can also learn more about and enjoy the production process through live demonstrations. Sales outlets of Boyanika, Amlan, Sambalpuri Bastralaya and Utkalika have also been opened in this Haat.

Arrangement for food stalls has been made in Ekamra Haat. Traditional Odia food along with famous delicacies from other parts of India is available under one roof of Ekamra Haat. 10 nos of Food Stalls are there in the Ekamra Kutir zone.

Moreover, facilities such as conference hall, open air theatre, ATM, Parking space, etc are also available in the Ekamra Haat Premises for convenience of visitors/ exhibitors/ buyers.

The Ekamra Haat is a concept to showcase the everlasting heritage of handicrafts and handlooms, culture & tradition of the State of Odisha along with traditional food. This Haat will remain open from 10.00 AM to 9.00 PM daily following COVID 19 protocol/ guidelines. However, as per State Government guidelines, its timings would be changed for the period from 11th to 20th October, 2021. The Ekamra Haat is being managed by State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts (SIDAC), Bhubaneswar.