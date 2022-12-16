Renewal of driving license; medical certificates can be applied online: STA Odisha

Cuttack: The Transport department will soon launch Aadhaar integrated faceless services to help citizens for availing LL & DL services. Through this arrangement, the online issuance of medical certificates is mandatory.

Similarly, in RTO-centric applications, the online production of the medical certificate will be made mandatory in due course. Medical Certificate is mandatory for any person above 40 years of age who wishes to get a driving license or those going for driving license renewal as per the Motor Vehicle Act.

The medical certificate of a person applying for issuance of a driving license or its renewal can be presented online in form 1 (A) rather than doing it manually. It was decided to issue of medical certificate in form 1 (A) electronically under the 5T policy of the Government of Odisha to improve the ease of getting a driving license to have a better user experience and to reduce footfall in RTO offices.

The necessary facility has been provided in the Sarathi portal where Doctors registered in the portal can issue Medical certificates directly which eliminates the process of submission of Medical certificates and verification in manual mode.

Shedding light on this regard, DiptiRanjan Patra said, “Any doctor with an MBBS degree or above is eligible to register on the portal. Registration of doctors is completely free of cost.”

He further added, “This will ensure no one can upload a fake medical certificate and get a driving license. In order to make the whole system transparent, the portal is launched where in license applicant can directly get a medical certificate without hassle.”

The doctors who would volunteer to issue medical certificates through the portal will be provided with an ID and password. They will have to upload the applicant’s certificate electronically on the Sarathi portal.