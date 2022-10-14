Renault India unveils First 3D Anamorphic Experience For Kiger

Chennai: Renault, the Number one European brand in India, has launched its first-of-its-kind 3D Anamorphic Outdoor Activation in India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru – Orion Mall on October 1st giving out an exceptional experience of Renault KIGER’s sporty design, smart interiors & the multi-sense drive modes. Renault executed this exceptional 3D Anamorphic Experiencecampaign in few other metropolitan cities, Chennai -Express Venue and Delhi NCR – Ambience mall.

This is the 100% conceptualised and developed in India campaign of Renault India which kicked off from 8th & 9th October 2022and is scheduled to be live for the period of 2 weeks. The activation aims at engaging with the customers and potential buyers using immersive visuals and content design which exhibits the sporty product design and emphaises smart interiors & the multi sense drive modes of the Renault KIGER.

The first of its kind 3D on-ground anamorphic experience introduced by Renault India provides an exhilarating visual treat and an opportunity for prospective customers to virtually experience the Renault KIGER amplifying the brand resonance for KIGER during the festive season.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Renault India Pvt. Ltd said, “We are thrilled to launch this magnum opus ‘Anamorphic 3D outdoor activation’ for Renault KIGER. This contemporary technology-driven out-of-home campaign is a testimony to Renault India’s tech prowess. As an integral part of brand philosophy, we at Renault are consistently seeking conscious and pragmatic innovations within India’s tech dynamic ecosystem at all fronts of the business. This unique 3D Anamorphic Outdoor Activation is a step towards revolutionising the industry and bring in a fresh wave of dynamic and immersive content through impactful visual language that can better connect with the buyers.”

He added, “The campaign gives our customers a realistic experience of Renault KIGER- a compact SUV offering a strong value proposition in terms of innovative design, smart features, leading safety, quality and performance. With the upcoming festive season, will look at introducing exciting offers for its entire range of four wheelers, across India, allowing customers to make the most of the festivities. These alluring offers are aimed towards building a strong customer base for the brand and enhancing their buying experience.”

Renault KIGER is one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment with cost-effective maintenance. Renault KIGER has been recognized with multiple awards in the compact SUV category, highlighting its success in the Indian market. Powered by a world-class turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, it not only offers more performance and a sporty drive, but also boasts best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 20.5 KM/L.