Renault India Joins Hands With CSC For Digital Empowerment In Rural Areas

New Delhi: Renault India has partnered with CSC e-Governance Services (Common Service Centres) to support Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital SakshartaAbhiyaan (PMGDISHA), Government of India’s flagship programme that aims to provide digital literacy to six crore rural citizens.

Renault India has handed over five cars to CSC e-Governance Services to upskill people in rural and semi-urban areas across India and help them develop vocational and professional skills. It intends to cover more than 600 gram panchayats in a year across India.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Digital literacy is a key component of the Government’s vision of building an empowered society and we are excited to contribute to this development of a digital economy by collaborating with CSC, one of the crucial enablers of the Digital India Program. The Renault cars will act as ‘Knowledge Repository on Wheels’ supporting in empowering people in rural areas by providing them access to information, knowledge and requisite skills.”

“This is a significant step in rural integration as it is in sync with the government’s aim of strengthening the rural economy and empowering the rural and semi-urban sectors not only in terms of financial viability but also by skilling and building knowledge capacities of the masses,” he added.

The partnership between Renault India and CSC Academy is aimed at empowering the citizens in rural areas by training them to operate computers or digital devices like laptops, browse internet, access Government websites & banking services and undertake digital payments. The Renault cars will participate in distributing information on learning courses and support the CSC teams in conducting trainings to impart financial and digital skills in the rural areas, enabling them to actively participate in the process of transforming India into a digitally empowered society. Through these cars the VLEs (Village Level Entrepreneurs) will also spread awareness on the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols.

Dinesh Tyagi, CSC SPV Managing Director said, “The foundation of CSC is based on education. We have a mandate of training six crore rural citizens in digital skills under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA). We would like to thank Renault India for their immense support. These cars will be deployed across different locations and will support our teams in conducting trainings, further bridging the digital divide particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.”

Last year Renault had partnered with CSC Grameen eStore, a subsidiary of CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd (CSC-SPV), to strengthen its rural presence and move closer to customers in remote areas. Through this, Renault India’s leading product range is listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers in the rural areas.