Renault India Introduces New 2023 Range Compliant With BS VI Step 2 Emission Norms

New Delhi: Renault, the leading European brand in India, has upgraded its entire range including KIGER, TRIBER and KWID to meet the new BS VI Step 2 emission norms, reflecting Renault’s commitment towards environmentally friendly vehicles. The new BS VI Step 2 compliant range will also offer enhanced class-leading safety features.

With the implementation of the second step of BS VI, all Renault cars will be equipped with a self-diagnostic device. The device will constantly monitor the vehicle’s emission levels while driving, along with other critical emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Renault India remains committed to Government of India’s vision for clean and green environment. The launch of new BSVI Step 2 compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment.”

“Safety is of paramount importance to us and the introduction of new class leading safety features in our new 2023 range further reiterates our commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety, accessible to Indian customers,” he added.

Renault’s leading product line-up – KIGER, TRIBER and KWID boasts of the class leading safety features, introduced as part of the upgrade. Both Renault KIGER and TRIBER have set benchmarks in safety with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant conferred by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. While Renault KIGER offers great performance and sporty drive, Renault TRIBER has been valued for the proposition that it offers in terms of outstanding quality, modularity, and attractive design with superior value packaging.

Further elevating the safety quotient, the entire Renault range comes equipped with Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard features. While ESP and TC features provide vehicle stability and reduces accident risk, TPMS allows the driver to continuously monitor tyre pressures, and adjust accordingly, thus enhancing road safety and efficiency. The Hill Start Assist (HSA) included in the KIGER and TRIBER range along with specific KWID variants, ensures complete value to the customers.

Renault KWID has redefined the entry segment in India led by its contemporary SUV-inspired design language offering best-in-class features and an economical cost of ownership. The value proposition of KWID is further enhanced with the introduction of the new RXE variant in 1.0L powertrain in MT version, competitively priced at INR 4.69 lakhs. The KWID range gets Turn Indicators on ORVM and Steering Mounted Audio & Phone Controls, offering enhanced passenger comfort.

Renault TRIBER offers the best level seating space in all rows that can accommodate one to seven adults in comfort in less than 4 meters. It also offers one of the largest boot space of 625L in its category. The new Chrome Finish Exterior Door Handles along with the New Seat Upholstery on the 2023 range accentuates the attractiveness of the TRIBER range.

The bookings of the new BS VI Step 2 compliant Renault range have commenced from today across all Renault authorized dealerships.

Renault India is committed to Indian Government’s ‘Make in India’ vision. Renault has placed emphasis on having a strong local presence with its Chennai production plant, Logistics & Technology centre and Design studio. Renault KWID, launched in 2015 and manufactured with over 98% localization, truly epitomised the ‘Make in India’ ideology. Continuing with a strong focus on ‘Make in India’ philosophy, Renault India launched TRIBER in 2019 and KIGER in 2021. Both KIGER and TRIBER were conceived, developed, and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before they were taken globally, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering, and world class manufacturing capabilities.