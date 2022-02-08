Renault Crosses 8 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

New Delhi: Renault, the Number one European brand in India, today announced reaching a significant milestone of 8 lakh customers in India. This milestone has been enabled by the brand’s strong product portfolio, customer centricity, network expansion, rural focus and innovative marketing initiatives.

In a decade of its presence in India, Renault has made significant progress which includes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, logistics and design centre in India. This strong foundation backed by its unique product strategy and pioneering customer satisfaction initiatives have been instrumental in Renault achieving this milestone of 8,00,000 customers in India.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “We are extremely delighted to have crossed the8Lakhsales milestone in India. This has been a phenomenal journey andI would like to thank all our customers, dealers, suppliers, employees, manufacturing & engineering teams for their immense support and belief in the brand. Over the last few years, we have established a strong foundation in India. Together with a strong product strategy, Renault has been continuously undertaking strategic measures across all key business dimensions to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. All these have scripted Renault’s growth story in India.”

Despite the challenges faced by the industry owing to the pandemic and supply constraints, 2021 proved to be a remarkable year for Renault. India’s contribution to the Renault brand’s global sales has been significant, with the country among its top five global markets.

Renault KIGER launched by Renault in India in 2021 has already established itself as a Stunning, Smart and Sporty B-SUV and has emerged as one of its volume drivers. The game-changerRenault KWID that has recently crossed the 4lakh sales milestone and the Renault TRIBER that was awarded with Global NCAP 4-Star Safety Rating continue to garner positive response in their respective segments. These products have been designed with strong collaboration of the French and Indian teams and are a true embodiment of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. They are developed and produced in India, for the Indian customers first, before being offered to other markets globally.

Together with its strong product offensive strategy to drive volumes in India, Renault is substantially increasing its network reach in the country to ensure that customers have an unparalleled association with the brand. The company has exponentially grown its network adding more than 150 facilities in the last two years. Today Renault India also has a widespread presence of 530 sales and more than 530 service touchpoints, which includes 250+ Workshop On Wheels (WOW) and WOWLite locations across the country.

Renault India been aggressively pursuing an innovative and comprehensive strategy to amplify and grow its presence in Rural markets. Renault India launched a special campaign called VISTAAR where the dealership teams recruited and trained more than 650 specialised sales consultants called Resident Dealer Sales Executives to reach out to the customers in the rural markets. Renault also partnered with CSC Grameen eStore, a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Limited (CSC-SPV). As part of this, Renault India’s leading product range is listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers in hinterlands through aspirational Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

With an aim to further strengthen its presence in India and cater to the growing customer base, Renault launched its full-fledged Hindi website, becoming the first four-wheeler automotive brand to launch a bi-lingual website (English & Hindi), taking another step towards enhancing its familiarity and consumer connect with the Brand. Renault India has significantly enhanced its digital capabilities and portfolios with online booking options, MYRenault App, and other interventions, providing the best of the services to its customers in these challenging times.