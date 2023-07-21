Remove legacy waste from Puri Baliapanda dumping yard by 2025: Orders NGT

Puri: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Puri Municipality to ensure the treatment and removal of the entire legacy waste from Baliapanda dumping yard within a period of two years i.e., by December 31, 2025.

A bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar and Dr Afroz Ahmad of the eastern bench of NGT, Kolkata has issued the direction while hearing a petition on July 12. The bench has directed the concerned department of the Odisha government to remove the 50 ft dumping yard covering eight acres of the area by December 31, 2025.

The tribunal has further ordered to shift the waste material from the area after having proper treatment.

“To bring out the permanent and clear solution a project with time-bound action plan should be framed by the concern Department of Odisha government so that another vast area far away from the town locality of Puri should be identified and to be developed as per guideline of CPCB,” the NGT order read.

“After completion of the new site the present practices at Baliapanda dumping yard can be stopped gradually and the day to day problem can be sorted out in the course of time,” it further read.

In its order, the Tribunal has also emphasizsd to keep the entire dumping yard area under CCTV surveillance and not to allow anybody to enter the area.

The NGT has further ordered to construct a boundary wall around the area after clearing all the waste material from the dumping yard. The Tribunal also directed to submit a report after testing the ground water below the area.

“Considering the security of the local residents and all the tourists of Puri, the Tribunal has given an important order and it will be strictly followed,” said local lawyer Chinmay Dash.