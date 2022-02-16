Remembering The Disco King: Timeless Hindi Songs By Bappi Da That Will Be Loved Forever

New Delhi: Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri also called the ‘Disco King’, was the one to introduce India to Disco! His peppy tracks have always remained on the top of everyone’s playlist. Leaving the world in a void, he left for his heavenly abode a little while ago, at the age of 69. He will always be remembered as one of the most popular musicians in the Hindi film industry. Let’s remember him with some of his evergreen tracks.

Yaad Aa Raha Hai

This is one of his most popular songs, sung by Amit Kumar and Lata Manegshkar for the film Love Story.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re

Lahiri’s another retro classic featured in the film Saaheb. The track was sung by S Janaki and Lahiri himself.

I am a Disco Dancer

Bappi Lahiri’s iconic composition, I am Disco Dancer became a huge hit and became synonymous with Mithun Chakraborty and his dancing style. The song was sung by Vijay Benedict.

De De Pyaar De

A wedding favourite number, this song from the film ‘Sharaabi’ made Bappi Da a household name. It was crooned by Kishore Kumar.

Tamma Tamma Loge

From the 1989 film, ‘Thanedaar’, this song sung by Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal is one of his most iconic numbers.

‘Ooh La La’ (‘The Dirty Picture’)

You may forget about the movie, but you will never forget this song. To Bappi Lahiri’s rhythms and voice singing ‘Tu hai meri fantasy’, Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan gyrate in colourful clothes on extravagant settings.

Dil Mein Ho Tum

Dil Mein Ho Tum from the film Satyamev Jayate is written by Farooq Qaisar. The male version of this song is composed and sung by Bappi Lahiri beautifully.