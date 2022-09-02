Remembering Sidharth Shukla On His First Death Anniversary; Look At His Last Performance With Shehnaaz Gill

New Delhi: Television star Sidharth Shukla left the world for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021. The 40-year-old had suffered a cardiac arrest and bid adieu to the world.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill popularly known as ‘Sidnaaz’ by their fans. The two together appeared in a number of music videos as well as guests in reality shows like Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT.

The rumoured couple appeared in a Love Special episode of Dance Deewane 3. Clips of their performance recirculate on social media time and again. In the video, Sidharth is seen decked up in a three-piece grey suit, while Shehnaaz looks stunning as ever in a navy blue gown.

Born in a Hindu family on December 12, 1980, Sidharth Shukla had lost his father during his modelling days. In 2005, he represented India at the World’s Best Model contest and had become the first Indian and the first Asian to win the title. Although Sidharth had made his television debut in 2008, with the show, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, his breakthrough performance came with the show, Balika Vadhu.