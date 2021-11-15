Remembering Birsa Munda On ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’

Ranchi: The struggle of tribal communities against forestland acquisition by the government is not new. However, there was one leader in pre-Independence India who influenced his people to stand against the British raj and fight for the rights to their land, Birsa Munda.

A tribal leader belonging to the Munda tribe became an example to many and enhanced the spirits of nationalism in every Indian freedom fighter. Birsa Munda was born at Ulihatu village, in Lohardaga district of Bengal presidency (presently in Jharkhand) on November 15, 1875. The day will be commemorated as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ along with Jharkhand foundation day.

Belonging from the Munda tribe, his life revolved around travelling from one village to the other with his parents. He was educated by his teacher Jaipal Nag who recommended him to convert to Christianity so that he could join the German Mission school. Birsa Munda understood very soon that Christian missionaries were converting tribals to Christianity. Birsa soon started to challenge the Christian missionaries and revolted against the conversion activities along with the Munda and Oraon communities. He started a new faith known as ‘Birsait’. The tribal leader urged other tribal communities to join the sect. He urged the Mundas to clean villages, stop consuming liquor and stop believing in superstitions, witchcraft.

Birsa Munda spent about four years in Chaibasa starting from 1886 to 1890. Chaibasa was close to the epicenter of Sardars agitation. The Sardars protested against the anti-government, anti-missionary programs. The protests staged by the Sardars, impacted Birsa Munda a lot.

In the late 19th century, the land policies of Britishers destroyed the traditional tribal land system and moneylenders started taking over their lands. Missionaries were against the tribal culture. Birsa Munda led a huge tribal movement in the South of Ranchi in 1899. The tribal movement aimed at driving the British government out of the region. The movement was known as ‘Ulgulan’.

Birsa Munda orated fiery speeches in traditional language to rouse people for establishing ‘Munda Raj’. Birsa and his followers started to attack police stations, raided properties of ‘zamindars’, raised white flags instead of British flags to denote the rise of ‘Munda Raj’.

But on March 3, 1900, while Birsa Munda was sleeping with his tribal followers, he was arrested by the British and was put into jail. On June 9, 1900, the tribal leader died of Cholera in the Ranchi jail.

Eight years after he died, in 1908 the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act was introduced by the British government. Birsa Munda’s revolution showed the power of tribals in the Indian Independence movement.