Remains Of Historical ‘Trilingeswar Temple’ Found In Jajpur’s Golden Triangle

Jajpur: Remains of a gigantic Shiva temple were found at Balipadia Panchayat under Balichandrapur police station in Jajpur district, which is situated in 4 km radius of Lalitgiri, Udayagiri and Ratnagiri, known as the world-famous golden triangle Buddhist circuit.

Around four pieces of temple stones have emerged during a pond desilting works at Dekudi-Chandpur village of Balipadia Panchayat.

Smooth, polished, plain rectangles and crafted stones belongs to ‘Trilingeswara’ Mahadeva temple built by the Ganga king Narasinghdev, said Buddhist researcher and historian Dr. Harishchandra Prusty.

After examining the stones, Prusty said, the stones were used in foundation, fence, gate, pillar, Dadhinauti of the temple. These stones might be the ruins of Navagraha idols, he added.

Very impressive and artistic sculptures were sculpted on these stones. Shivlings, various coins and pillars were impeccably carved. The scene of Ganga dynasty emperor Narasingh Dev worshiping Shivling and couple in various sexual positions are found to be crafted on stones. The stone has been proved to be of high quality, he said

The entrance gate of the temple is adorned with a pillar bearing a mudgar (shul) and idol in barada mudra (position) proves that ruins belong to 13th-14th century AD.

The historian said the Trilingeshwar temple may have been built in Dekudi-Chandpur village like Chandrasekhar Shiva temple in Kapilas, Mahavinayak temple in Chandikhol, Suryamandir in Konark along with Navagraha temple built by Ganga emperor, said Dr. Prusty.

Along with the main temple, remains of two side temples are also found. Over time, the name of the temple was corrupted from Trilingeswar to Telengeswar and pond became Telenga Gadia.

Stones of similar shape are found in Konark, Kapilas, Mahavinayak and Trilochneswara Temples in Jajpur. Therefore, these ruins found in Telangana are said to belong to the Ganga period.

Prusty said, If the archeology department conducts a detailed study on it and brings the history of the surrounding area to the public along with the excavation of Telanga Pond, the ‘Balipadia’ within the vicinity of the famous golden triangle can become another famous place of historical significance and a potential tourist destination.