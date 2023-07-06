Remain Active In Social Media And Engage With The People: Naveen Advises BYJD Members

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) members to remain active in social media and engage with the people with a focus on the development and welfare efforts of the State Government and party.

Addressing the State Executive Committee meeting of BYJD, the BJD supremo said, “As you know, social media is a powerful medium these days. I expect you to remain active in social media and ensure that the pro-people initiatives of our Government and Party are communicated successfully”.

“We have always been with the people in their good times, bad times and changing times. Whatever the situation might be we have always engaged with the people all the times. There has always been a human face in our approach to our endeavours. That is our hallmark. That is our strength. We should always maintain this. Engage with the people with a focus on our development and welfare efforts”, the BJD President stated.

The transformational journey of Odisha has been making headlines across the country and some of our initiatives have also received global recognition. So we should reach out to the people with absolute conviction, Naveen insisted.

Naveen said, “Youth have been playing a remarkable role in shaping the destinies of communities, countries and states. Biju Babu always trusted the youth of Odihsa to play a major role in redefining the destiny of our state. Biju Janata Dal, which is inspired by the life and principles of Biju Babu, should always follow his footsteps, in this regard”.

Whether it is food security, disaster management, finance management, poverty alleviation, women empowerment, sports, IT, Urban Development, Infrastructure development, tourism and industry along with socio-economic indicators, Odisha has seen a giant leap in all these sectors. It is not possible without the contribution of the youth. Now Odisha has reached a certain level of development. If it has to become a developed state, youth power has to fire on all cylinders, Naveen further said.