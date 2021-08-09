Religious Places Reopen In Khurda After Months

Khurda: After a months-long Covid hiatus, all temples and religious institutions reopened for devotees in Khurda district amid Covid protocols.

As per the guidelines issued for Khurda district, temples and religious places will remain open from 6 am to 6 pm every day. No religious or spiritual congregation is allowed in any of the places of worship, officials said.

As per the State government’s guidelines, no devotees can take Bhoga or puja material inside the temple.

The use of masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory for devotees as well as priests.

Meanwhile, no decision has been taken on the reopening of temples and religious sites in Bhubaneswar city.