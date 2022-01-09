Religious Places In Ganjam Shut Till Jan 31

Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration has announced that all the religious places in the district will remain out of bounds for devotees from January 9 in view of the rising cases of Covid-19.

Temples, mosques, and churches will remain closed till January 31. However, rituals can be conducted while strictly adhering to the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

“We want to minimise non-essential activities to contain the spread of the infection. So, we have decided to close all the places of worship,” said BeMC Commissioner, Siddheswar Baliram Bonder.