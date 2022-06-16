Religious persecution! Sai Pallavi draws similarities between Kashmiri Pandit exodus & violence during cow vigilantism

Vishakhapattanam: Condemning violence in the name of religion, actor Sai Pallavi on Wednesday compared the Kashmiri exodus with violence during cow vigilantism.

“The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, there was an instance recently where a Muslim was attacked when he was driving a vehicle carrying cows, and people chanted Jai Shri Ram. So where is the difference from what happened then and what is happening now?,” the actor said in an interview to YouTube channel Great Andhra.

Asked about her political inclination, the actor said that she grew up in a neutral family and was taught to be a good human being.

“I was taught I should protect the ones who are being hurt. The oppressed should be protected,” she said.

Sai Pallavi’s comments drew mixed reactions on social media. While some Twitter users applauded her courage, others trolled her.

Sai Pallavi is currently promoting her upcoming Telugu film “Virata Parvam”. The movie, which also stars Rana Daggubati, is inspired by true events from the 1990s. It chronicles a love story against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in the Telangana region.

Virata Parvam is written and directed by Venu Udugula. The movie also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand in the supporting cast.