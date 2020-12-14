Odisha Chief Secretary
Religious institutions will be opened shortly: Odisha Chief Secretary

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today said all the religious institutions will be opened soon in the state with the observance of Covid-19 guidelines.

Tripathy tweeted that the state government has put the onus of reopening of temples and religious institutions on District Collectors and they are empowered to take decisions in this regard.

The Chief Secretary said the District Collectors have been directed to discuss with concerned committees and other stakeholders of the religious institutions of the districts for the opening of the institutions.

Tripathy tweeted that the government had already taken a decision to reopen Puri Temple.  

