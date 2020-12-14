Religious institutions will be opened shortly: Odisha Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today said all the religious institutions will be opened soon in the state with the observance of Covid-19 guidelines.

Tripathy tweeted that the state government has put the onus of reopening of temples and religious institutions on District Collectors and they are empowered to take decisions in this regard.

State govt have earlier empowered Collectors to take local level decisions to open religious instns for public worship after discussing with stakeholders & putting SoPs in place. It is understood that the process in on for opening religious institutions in different districts. — ChiefSecyOdisha (@SecyChief) December 14, 2020

The Chief Secretary said the District Collectors have been directed to discuss with concerned committees and other stakeholders of the religious institutions of the districts for the opening of the institutions.

Tripathy tweeted that the government had already taken a decision to reopen Puri Temple.