Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone Dana approaches the eastern coast of India, the Odisha government has ramped up its preparedness efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, announced that a total of 250 relief centres have been reviewed and are ready to accommodate those affected by the cyclone. Additionally, 500 temporary shelters, including schools and colleges, have been prepared to provide refuge.

Evacuees will receive cooked food and medical services at these shelters. The health department has also compiled a list of pregnant women to ensure they receive necessary care. Special attention is being given to women, children, and elderly persons, who have been advised to move to safer locations. Women police officers will be deployed at the relief centres to provide additional support and security.

Minister Pujari assured that everything at ground zero is ready, with an adequate stock of ration, polythene, and other essential materials in place. The state is on high alert, aiming for a smooth and efficient evacuation process to minimize the impact of Cyclone Dana.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...