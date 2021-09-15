Reliance Jio Welcomes Govt’s Reforms to Strengthen Indian Telecom Sector

Mumbai: Reliance Jio has welcomed the reforms and relief package announced by the Government of India, as these are a timely step towards strengthening India’s telecom sector.

These will accelerate realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision and enable India’s transformation into the world’s leading Digital Society.

“Jio’s mission is to bring the fruits of the Digital Revolution to 1.35 billion Indians. Guided by this mission, we have ensured that Indians have the highest quality and the highest quantity data access anywhere in the world, at the most affordable prices. The Government’s telecom sector reforms will encourage us to bring newer and greater benefits to our customers.

We look forward to working with the Government of India and other industry players in reaching all the goals and milestones of the Digital India vision, so that we can collectively make every sector of the economy productive and enhance the Ease of Living for every Indian.,” a press note read.

On this occasion, Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, said:

Telecom sector is one of the prime movers of the economy and the key enabler for making India a Digital Society, I welcome the Government of India’s announcement of reforms and relief measures that will enable the industry to achieve the goals of Digital India. I thank Hon. Prime Minister for this bold initiative.

