Reliance Jio postpaid plans offer free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and others

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has a bunch of subscription plans that offer a lot more than just daily data benefits and free calls. Some Jio postpaid plans offer free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming apps.

The postpaid plans are slightly more expensive than prepaid plans but include more benefits, such as free subscription to streaming apps.

When you choose a plan that offers more benefits, you will not have to buy Netflix or Amazon Prime plans separately.

The postpaid plan costing Rs 399 is the cheapest plan you would find in the list. The plan offers a free subscription to Netflix along with 75GB data per month, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan not only offers a free subscription to Netflix but also provides free access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

The next plan in the list costs Rs 599. The plan offers 100GB data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Along with the usual benefits, the plan also provides free access to Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.\

Then there is a postpaid plan at Rs 799. The plan offers 150GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, 200GB data rollover, 2 additional SIM cards with Family Plan. Now these are the calling and internet benefits, the plan also provides free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime as well as Disney+ Hotstar.

If you want even more data, you can opt for the Rs 999 postpaid plan. The plan offers 200GB data, they also offer unlimited voice and SMS and 3 SIM cards with Family Plan. The plan also allows 500GB data rollover.Apart from these, the plan also provides free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime as well as Disney+ Hotstar.

The most expensive plan in the list is priced at Rs 1499. The postpaid plan offers 300GB data, they also offer unlimited voice and SMS. The plan also offers unlimited data and voice in UAE and US as well. The plan also allows 500GB data rollover.Apart from these, the plan also provides free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime as well as Disney+ Hotstar.