Reliance Jio consolidates No. 1 position in Odisha, adds highest new subscribers in May: TRAI Data

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its march as the most preferred digital service provider in Odisha, Reliance Jio further consolidated its No. 1 position in Odisha, adding highest new subscribers in the month of May 2023, as per the latest telecom subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

As per the telecom subscriber data, released by TRAI for the month of May 2023, Reliance Jio has added over 76000 new subscribers in the month, taking its total number of mobile subscribers in Odisha to 1.42 crores in May 2023. Overall mobile subscribers base in Odisha also increased to over 3.33 crore in the same period.

In wireline segment, Jio also consolidated its No. 1 position, adding nearly 9000 new subscribers taking the total number of JioFiber subscribers to over 2.29 lakh in the state.

Nationally, Jio also further consolidated its market leadership adding over 3 million mobile subscribers in the month of May 2023, taking its total mobile subscriber base in the country to 43.6 crores. Jio also added highest over 3.25 lakh wireline subscribers in the month, nationally, taking the total number of JioFiber subscribers to over 97.44 lakhs.

It is worth mentioning here that Reliance Jio has been the most preferred digital service provider in the state with highest market share both in terms of highest number of customers and highest revenue market share of over 51%. This has been fuelled by its largest 4G network, rapid expansion of Jio True5G and JioFiber high-speed broadband services to more locations and affordable rates along with seamless high-speed internet across the state.

Reliance Jio has recently launched new 4G feature phone Jio Bharat V2 at just Rs. 999/-, to realise the vision of a 2G mukt Bharat and digitally enable millions of 2G users across the country. It has been launched with the objective of empowering every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone and has received brisk response from customers. Jio Bharat V2 mobile customers get access to 80 million songs from Jio-Saavn along with subscription to JioCinema where they can watch movies, TV shows, sports etc. Customers will also be able to transact on UPI through Jio-Pay. The monthly plan of ‘Jio Bharat V2’ is also the cheapest as customers have to pay Rs 123 for the plan with a validity of 28 days, enjoying free voice calls and 14 GB 4G data i.e. half a GB per day.