Reliance Jio consolidates No. 1 position in Odisha, adds highest new subscribers in April: TRAI Data

Bhubaneswar: Further consolidating its No. 1 position in Odisha as the most preferred digital service provider, Reliance Jio added around 71000 new mobile subscribers and over 8100 JioFiber high-speed broadband subscribers in the month of April 2022, as per the latest telecom subscriber data released by TRAI.

With this, total mobile subscriber base of Jio in Odisha has increased to 1.34 crores achieving overall 41.3% subscriber market share in the state. Significantly, Jio witnessed massive gains in its active mobile subscriber base which has reached 99.91% in April 2022 and has around 45% market share in terms of active mobile subscribers in the state.

As per the telecom subscriber data released by TRAI, Odisha witnessed an increase of 43000 new mobile subscribers taking total mobile subscribers in the state to 3.25 crores in April wherein Jio added highest 71000 new users followed by BSNL which added 17000 new subscribers in the month. Both Airtel and Vodafone lost thousands of mobile users in the state in the month of April, revealed the data released by TRAI.

Nationally, Jio also added highest number of new mobile subscribers in April, adding over 16.82 lakh new subscribers, more than double of the nearest competitor.

As per the latest wireline subscriber data released by TRAI, Jio added highest 8100 new JioFiber high-speed broadband subscribers in Odisha in the month of April, taking the total number of JioFiber subscribers I Odisha to 1.35 lakhs and further consolidating its leadership position in high-speed broadband segment in the state. This has been fuelled by the continuing rapid expansion of JioFiber, the most popular high-speed broadband service in the country, across various key cities and towns in Odisha. JioFiber is presently available in key localities of 29 cities and towns across Odisha including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Jatni, Angul, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Belpahar, Brajaraj Nagar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Rayagada, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajapur Road, Bhadrak, Talcher, Khordha, Berhampur, Balasore, Jeypore, Rajganagpur, Dhenkanal, Semiliguda, Bargarh and fast expanding its services to other major cities and towns across the state.