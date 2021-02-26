Reliance Jio consolidates leadership in Odisha with 52.6% revenue market share in Q3: TRAI Report

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its dominance in Odisha market as the most preferable digital service provider, Reliance Jio further extended its leadership position with 52.6% gross revenue market share in the sector, as per the least financial report published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the October-December quarter.

In fact, the 52.6% gross revenue market shareachieved by Jio in Odisha,in the quarter ending December, is the highest among all telecom circles in India, revealed the report published by TRAI. As per the report, overall gross revenue in the sector in Odisha in Q3 witnessed an increase of over 4% than the previous quarter, wherein Reliance Jio achieved nearly 6% growth in gross revenue followed by nearly 4% growth witnessed by Airtel. Both VI (previously Vodafone Idea) and BSNL witnessed decline in gross revenue during this period, said the report. With this, Jio extended revenue market share leadership in Odisha with 52.6% share of gross revenue in the sector followed by Bharti Airtel with 35.6%, VI with 6.2% and BSNL with 5.3%.

As per the report, the total revenue of the sector in Odisha stood at Rs. 1272 crores in the October-December quarter, wherein Jio had the highest share of Rs. 669.7 crores followed by Bharti Airtel with Rs. 452.9 crores, Vodafone Idea with Rs. 79 crores and BSNL with Rs. 67 crores.

It is worth mentioning here that Reliance has been adding highest number of mobile subscribers in Odisha every month and added nearly 2 lakh mobile subscribers in December 2020, as per telecom subscriber data released by TRAI, recently.In the year 2020, Jio added over 19 lakh subscribers in Odisha while both Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost 9 lakh subscribers each during this period. Reliance Jio is presently also the market leader in terms of highest subscribers in Odisha with 1.37 crore mobile subscribers followed by Bharti Airtel with 1.08 crore subscribers, BSNL with 64.14 lakh subscribers and VI with 25.36 lakh subscribers in the state.