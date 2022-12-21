Reliance Jio becomes No. 1 wireline service provider in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a significant achievement, Reliance Jio, the most preferred mobile service provider in Odisha with the highest number of mobile subscribers, has now also become the No. 1 service provider in the wireline segment, dislodging BSNL from the position, as per the latest telecom subscriber data released by TRAI, this week. Jio has further consolidated its leadership position in the home and enterprise broadband segment in Odisha with the rapid expansion of JioFiber high-speed broadband services to over 37 cities and towns across the state.

As per the latest telecom subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for October 2022, Reliance Jio has now become the market leader with the highest number of 1.77 lakh wireline subscribers in the state as on 31st October 2022, followed by BSNL at No. 2 position with 1.72 lakh wireline subscribers. In fact, Jio, which offers wireline services under JioFiber, was the only service provider to have added new wireline subscribers in the month of October while most of the other service providers had lost wireline subscribers during this period, revealed the data released by TRAI.

Nationally, Jio also added the highest number of subscribers in both wireless and wireline segments in the month of October, further consolidating its leadership position in both segments.

It is worth mentioning here that Jio has been the most preferred mobile service provider in Odisha with the highest market share in both subscribers as well as revenue market share. As of October 2022, Jio continues to be the No. 1 mobile service provider with over 1.38 crore mobile subscribers, followed by Airtel with 1.13 crore subscribers, BSNL with 63.20 lakh subscribers and VI with 16.45 lakh mobile subscribers.

Backed by rapid expansion of JioFiber to over 37 cities and towns across Odisha, Jio consolidates leadership in home and enterprise broadband services

As the market leader and the most preferred home and enterprise broadband service provider, Jio has been rapidly expanding its footprints of JioFiber, the most popular high-speed broadband service in the country. JioFiber service is now available in 37 major cities and towns across Odisha including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Jatni, Angul, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Belpahar, Brajaraj Nagar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Rayagada, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajapur Road, Bhadrak, Talcher, Khordha, Berhampur, Balasore, Jeypore, Rajganagpur, Dhenkanal, Semiliguda, Bargarh, Nawrangpur, Phulbani, Jaleswar, Chhatrapur, Ghasipura, Barbil, Rairangpur, Paralakhemundi and fast expanding its services to other major cities and towns in the state.

JioFiber has also extensively expanded its service in the existing cities and towns where JioFiber has already been available, covering new areas and city outskirts, catering to thousands of customers, including individual households to small and large enterprises and professionals in various fields providing an enriched experience with access to unlimited Entertainment, News, Health and education platforms.