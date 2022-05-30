Reliance Jio becomes first operator to provide mobile connectivity on Kedarnath Dham Trek Route

Dehradun /Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jio has become the first operator to give mobile and data connectivity on the trek route between Gaurikund and Kedarnath Temple. For the first time, pilgrims shall now stay connected with their loved ones through voice or video calls on this trek route also.

Looking at the possibility of huge inflow of pilgrims this year during Chardham Yatra, after an interrupted yatra season in the past 2 years due to covid pandemic, Jio has immensely augmented and

Ajay Ajendra, Chairman, and B.D.Singh CEO, Badrinath Kedarnath Temple committee inaugurated the mobile and data services of Jio on Kedarnath Dham trek route, on Sunday.

Additionally, Jio has taken many new initiatives for Chardham Yatra. A full capacity tower has been installed at Sonprayag, a very important halt location. As per the plan of installing five towers between Gaurikund and Kedarnath Temple, three towers at Chhoti Lincholi, Lincholi & Rudrapoint have already been installed and remaining two will be deployed soon.

To enhance the network capacity, ten additional solutions are getting implemented on the entire Chardham Route so that the residents, as well as the pilgrims visiting for the yatra, do not experience any network issues. Chardhams mobile network has been connected with the fiber for uninterrupted connectivity. Jio is the first operator to do such an arrangement.

The network upgradation activities will not only give a superior network experience to the visitors but also be of great help during an unforeseen natural disasters.

In Uttarakhand, Jio is the only operator which is available in all Chardhams and exclusively at Hemkund Sahib. Since the last many years, Jio has been constantly expanding its network to reach the remotest of the locations of the state.

Chardham Yatra holds a great significance for pilgrims across the country and to make the yatra successful, 4G data network has a huge role to play. Acknowledging the aforesaid fact and fulfilling its social responsibility, Jio has been giving robust 4G data network services thus contributing to the growth and progress of the state.