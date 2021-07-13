Reliance Jio adds highest 2.69 lakh new subscribers in Odisha in April

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its excellent march as the most preferred digital service provider in Odisha, Reliance Jio has added highest 2.69 lakh new mobile subscribers in the state in the month of April 2021, as per the latest telecom subscriber data released by TRAI. In addition to this, Jio’s fast expanding high speed broadband service JioFiber also crossed 50,000 subscribers mark in Odisha as the number of JioFiber subscribers in the state reached 54,058 as on 30th April, revealed the wireline subscriber data released by TRAI.

As per the latest telecom subscriber data, Reliance Jio now has over 42% subscriber market share in Odisha with nearly 1.46 crore mobile subscribers in the state. While Reliance Jio added highest 2,69,082 new mobile subscribers in Odisha in the month of April 2021, Bharti Airtel added just 16,513 subscribers whereas BSNL lost 84,640 subscribers in the month, followed by Vodafone Idea which lost 49,707 subscriber during the same period, revealed the data published by TRAI. Fuelled by the robust subscriber addition by Jio, total mobile subscriber base in Odisha increased by over 1.51 lakhs and reached nearly 3.45 crore.

Nationally, Jio also added the highest 47.56 lakh new subscribers, followed by Airtel which added around 5 lakh subscribers in the month. Both Vodafone Idea and BSNL lost lakhs of subscribers during this period. While VI lost over 18 lakhs subscribers, BSNL lost over 13 lakh subscribers in the month of April, as per the data released by TRAI.

As per the latest wireline subscribers data released by TRAI, in a significant achievement, Reliance Jio’s fibre based high-speed broadband service JioFiber crossed 50,000 subscribers mark in Odisha, as it reached 54058 subscribers as on April 30, 2021, making it one of the leading fibre broadband service providers in the state. The fast expanding high-speed broadband service JioFiber is already available in key areas of over 26 major cities and towns of the state and expanding to more cities and towns in a rapid pace.

It is worth mentioning here that, Reliance Jio is the No. 1 digital service provider in Odisha with highest number of subscribers and over 50% share in gross revenue of the sector in the state. Reliance Jio has consistently been adding highest number of new subscribers every month over the last few years, powered by its largest true-4G network, rapid expansion into hitherto unconnected areas and affordable rates along with seamless high-speed internet across the state. Jio has also successfully completed deployment of the additional 20 MHz spectrum acquired in the recent spectrum auctions, across Odisha, further enhancing subscriber experience in the state.