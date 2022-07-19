Reliance Jio adds highest 1.85 lakh new subscribers in Odisha in May: TRAI Data

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its excellent march as the most preferred and No. 1 digital service provider in the state, Reliance Jio has added over 1.85 lakh new mobile subscribers in Odisha, in the month of May 2022, as per the telecom subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), today.

As per the data published by TRAI, Reliance Jio added the highest number of new mobile subscribers in Odisha in the month of May 2022. Further consolidating its No. 1 position in the state, Reliance Jio added the highest 1,85,441 new mobile subscribers in the month, taking its total mobile subscribers in Odisha to 1.36 crores, achieving overall 41.5% subscriber market share in the state. Significantly, Jio’s active mobile subscriber base in Odisha has reached over 99% and has nearly 45% market share in terms of active mobile subscribers in the state. This has been fuelled by its largest true-4G network, rapid expansion into hitherto unconnected areas and affordable rates along with seamless high-speed internet across the state.

Among others, Airtel added 71,890 subscribers in Odisha in the month of May, followed by BSNL which added 12,669 new subscribers in the month. As per the data published by TRAI, Vodafone Idea lost 20319 subscribers in Odisha in the same period. With this, the total number of mobile subscribers in Odisha increased by 2,49,681 in May and reached 3.28 crores as on 31st May 2022.

Nationally, Jio also added highest 31 lakh mobile subscribers in the month of May 2022.

Also, as the leading wired broadband service provider in the state, Jio added 6376 new JioFiber high-speed broadband subscribers in Odisha in May, taking the total number of JioFiber subscribers in the state to 1,41,346, as on 31st May 2022. This has been fuelled by the continuing rapid expansion of JioFiber, the most popular high-speed broadband service in the country, across key cities and towns in Odisha.