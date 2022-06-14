Reliance Jewels celebrates Raja with a special collection inspired by festivities

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jewels, India’s leading jewellery brand has launched a special collection in Odisha for Raja festivities. Through this special collection, Reliance Jewels aim to celebrate the unique shine that women bring with them. Synonymous with the traditions, tastes and preferences of the Odisha state of India, Reliance Jewels embrace the festivities with the launch of this beautifully crafted festive collection of gold necklace sets and gold and diamond occasion wear earrings.

The designs in the collection embody the rich cultural heritage of Odisha and blend it with intricate craftsmanship to make the Raja celebrations memorable. The collection is intended to bring people of the community together and celebrate the joyous occasion of Raja. Each jewellery piece is carefully designed to remind you of the true meaning of the festivities and to celebrate with another.

The exquisite gold collection crafted especially for Raja is available in 22kt Gold necklace sets & beautiful occasion wear earrings crafted in gold & diamonds with intricate design details. The jewellery pieces are perfect for festive adornments. In addition to the newly launched collection, the Odisha showrooms will also offer an extensive range of traditional gold jewellery collections and exquisite diamond designs.

The Raja celebrations at Reliance Jewels showrooms across Odisha will be between the 14th to 19th of June and customers can avail of a Special Raja Offer of Free Gold coins on purchase of every 7gms of gold jewellery and on every Rs 7000 worth of purchase of diamond jewellery. (Terms & Conditions apply). Reliance Jewels have 10 flagship showrooms across Odisha including the cities of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur, Angul, Jajpur Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Bhadrak.