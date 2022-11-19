‘Reinstate Trump?’ Elon Musk asks Twitter users with new poll

New York: Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll on whether former US President Donald Trump’s account should be reinstated, months after he promised to reverse the ban instated after the Capitol violence.

“Reinstate former President Trump,” the billionaire Twitter owner posted, with a chance to vote either yes or no.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk wrote in another tweet, a Latin phrase that roughly means “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

On Friday, Musk said that a decision to bring back Trump’s account was yet to be made and that Twitter had reinstated some controversial accounts that had been banned or suspended, including satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.