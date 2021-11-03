Regulate Your Menstrual Cycle With These Yoga Asanas

New Delhi: Having an irregular menstrual cycle is one of the most common problems among girls. It is not a problem if it happens occasionally, but if you’re having irregular periods frequently it can signal health problems, including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and thyroid issues. Yoga has been found to be effective in treating irregular periods, painful menstrual cramps as well as reducing emotional symptoms associated with menstruation, such as depression and anxiety. Here are the five best yoga poses to help you regulate your periods.

1. Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Lie flat, with your back on the ground. Keep your arms under your hips, with your elbows touching the waistline. Bend both legs, bringing them in a cross-legged pose, with the knees, thighs still touching the floor. Inhale and raise your upper body, then the back of the head, hold the posture for a few minutes, then exhale and relax the torso.

2. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Lay down on the ground, with your stomach touching the floor, feet spread apart a little, and arms along the side of the body. Lift your lower legs, keeping them steady by holding on to your ankles with your hands. Raise your chest and legs off the surface while taking in a deep breath. Stay in this manner for as many seconds as possible, then gradually bring your upper body and legs back to the floor.

3. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog Pose)

Balance yourself on all four limbs, placing your arms down straight, with your head facing front, bending your knees, and stretching your lower legs outwards on the ground, resembling a table. Slowly lift your hips while breathing out, straightening your arms, elbows, to form a V-shaped structure. Extend your arms, further elevating your body, hold the pose for a few minutes, then gently relax and come back to the table position.

4. Malasana (Garland Pose)

Start by placing yourself on the floor in a comfortable squat position, with heels flat on the ground, thighs wide apart, and feet closer to each other. Exhale, then bend the body forwards, to fit your torso in between the thighs. Fold the hands, place the elbows on the inner thighs, applying some pressure. Swing your arms, slightly elevate your heels, then gradually come back to the squat position and relax.

5. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Kneel on the floor, with heels flat and facing upwards, keeping hands on the hips. Make sure that the knees and shoulders are aligned in a straight manner. Inhale deeply, then bend your back, gripping your feet with your hands for balance. Retain this posture for one minute, then slowly bring your back to an upright position, relaxing the legs and hands as well.